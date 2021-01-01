Ferrari Men's Pista Quartz Watch with Silicone Strap, Black, 18 (Model: 0830782)

FOR THE SUPER FAN: The Pista embodies the sporty, high-energy characteristics of the racing sport featuring a thermoplastic case and a color-accented, notched bezel for a sporty look and feel. Beneath the mineral glass, is a grainy-textured dial, with a sporty vertical design that carries on to the silicone strap, reminiscent of the air diffusers on the back of the race car. The Pista has a place on the wrist of any true Ferrari racing fan. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's Pista, 44 mm Black ABS case, black dial with printed index, black silicone strap. QUARTZ ACCURACY: Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR WARRANTY: Scuderia Ferrari offers a 2-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.