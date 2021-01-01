Nike Men's Pitt Panthers Dri-FIT Legend 2.0 White T-Shirt, Medium

Perfect for working out or just watching the game at home, represent the Panthers in the Nike® Men’s Pitt Panthers Dri-FIT® Legend 2.0 T-Shirt. Classic Collegiate Style Short sleeve, crew neck performance tee Ribbed, tagless collar with interior taping Athletic fit Style and Team Spirit Pitt wordmark screen-printed on center chest Panther head logo screen-printed below wordmark Swoosh™ design trademark screen-printed on left chest Dri-FIT® branding at right hip Technology Integrated Dri-FIT® technology Additional Details Machine washable Officially licensed collegiate product