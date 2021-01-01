Nike Men's Pitt Panthers Blue Dri-FIT UV Polo, Large

Design Short sleeve, collared performance polo shirt Two-button placket adds classic style Stretchy knit fabric and rolled-back shoulder seams let you move freely Standard fit Style and Team Spirit Team wordmark at left chest Team logo label at left hem Swoosh™ design trademark at left arm Technology Integrated Dri-FIT® moisture-wicking technology This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good quality sunscreen is recommended. Additional Details Machine washable Officially licensed