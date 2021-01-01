Nike Men's Pitt Panthers Blue Football Sideline Coach Lightweight Jacket, Large

Design Long sleeve, lightweight half-zip jacket Tagless collar with interior taping 1/2-length neckline zipper for easy on and off Lightweight stretch-woven fabric is durable, water-repellent and flexes for ease of movement Elastic hem Standard fit Official Sideline Product Style and Team Spirit Team logo patch at left chest Shoulder insets popped with contrasting team color On-Field woven flag label at left side Swoosh™ design trademark at right chest Technology Integrated Dri-FIT® moisture-wicking technology Additional Details Machine washable Officially licensed collegiate product