Men's Plaid Woven Boxer - Goodfellow & Co White XL

Bring cool comfort to your underwear drawer with these Plaid Woven Boxer Briefs from Goodfellow and Co™. These mid-rise boxer briefs make a great addition to your everyday essentials. They feature a red and black plaid pattern to add timeless flair to your underwear collection. Made from soft cotton material, these tagless briefs ensure you keep in maximum comfort throughout the day. The full elastic pull-on waistband ensures a flexible and easy fit, while the button fly adds functional convenience. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XL. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.