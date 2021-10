Carlos By Carlos Santana Planeo Leather Slip On Slides. The Planeo Slides from Carlos by Carlos Santana exude casual and cool comfort from the moment you slip your feet into them. They come in a variety of colors and are characterized by their smooth clean lines and flawless calfskin leather. Take your relaxed style up a notch, and enjoy the unbelievable comfort these slides bring with their cushioned footbed and rubber outsole.