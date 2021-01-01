Rawlings Men's Plated Insert Pinstripe Baseball Pants, Medium, White

Add pro-level style and performance to your game on the diamond with the Rawlings® Men’s Plated Insert Pinstripe Baseball Pants. Featuring a sublimated pinstripe for a classic look, these pants are made from 100% polyester for enhanced durability. Pro-Dri® technology wicks moisture away from the skin for increased comfort, while the two-way mesh promotes maximum mobility for quick reaction. FEATURES: Rawlings® Men’s Plated Insert Pinstripe Baseball Pants Plated, dual-layer 150 cloth woven fabric for increased durability Pro-Dri® moisture-managing fabric keeps athletes cool and dry Two-way stretch for unrestricted mobility Sublimated pinstripe Waist mesh inserts for ventilation Flat-lock stitching that won’t chafe Gripper elastic waistband Zipper fly front Thick and durable belt loops Two set-in back pockets with tie-downs Premium, semi-relaxed fit Finished, non-elastic open hem legs Belt not included Sizes: S (28-30), M (32-34), L (36-38), XL (40-42), XXL (44-46) Inseam: 31" = S; 33" = M-L; 34" = XL-XXL Fabric: 100% polyester circular knit Style: PIN150