Under Armour Men's Playoff 2.0 Tonal Twist Golf Polo, Large, Black

Tee off in the perfect blend of comfort and performance. The Under Armour® Men’s Playoff 2.0 Tonal Twist Golf Polo was constructed with anti-odor technology and moisture-wicking fabric to ward off odor-causing microbes and to quickly evaporate sweat. Technology Anti-odor technology prevents unwanted scents Moisture wicking fabric quickly evaporates sweat to keep you dry and cool Design Details Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric for a smooth and clean finish 4-way stretch material moves in every direction for a natural range of motion Built-in UPF 30+ to guard against sunburn Self-fabric collar and 3 button placket for a classic look Loose performance fit has a fuller cut for ultimate comfort