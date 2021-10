With its knife-sharp pleated skirt and winglike cap sleeves, this mohair-blend dress evokes the look of garments worn under armor by soldiers of ancient times. Classic tailored elements keep the vintage-inspired style looking fresh and modern. 44" length (size Medium) Button half-placket Button down collar Cap sleeves Chest button-flap patch pockets Partially lined 59% mohair, 41% wool Dry clean Made in Italy Men's Designer Clothing