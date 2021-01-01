Nike Mens Nike Polar Fleece Solar Goddess 1/2 Zip Jacket - Mens Sail/Teal/Off Noir Size S

Zip-up and give a warm welcome to the cold weather with the Nike Polar Fleece Solar Goddess 1/2 Zip Jacket. Designed combining premium quality soft fleece material and taffeta overlays, it gives your wardrobe a touch of vintage and sporty style. With its zipper that runs halfway through, this hoodie allows you to show off your T-shirt or zip-up for added warmth. Standard fit ensures a relaxed and comfortable look and feel. Machine wash. Body: 100% polyester; Pocket bag knuckle side: 100% cotton. Imported.