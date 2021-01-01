Nunn Bush Men's Portage Slip-On Loafer, Prairie Beige, 8 W US

CLASSIC STYLE: Inspired by The Great Outdoors, this All Terrain Comfort casual sports a classis slip-on design for easy on and easy off. Rugged Casual styling perfect for outdoor urban and suburban adventure. Features Scotchguard stain resistant and water resistant genuine leather upper for protection from the elements. COMFORT: Breathable soft leather and fully padded mesh sock lining with Comfort Gel in the heel absorbs shock and provides outstanding comfort and stability right of the box. PERFECT FIT: Four way stretch collar with soft and pliable leather uppers that will mold and move with your foot, available in medium width and wide width for the perfect fit. OUTSOLE: All-Terrain flexible rubber outsole with multi directional lug pattern provides traction in all terrain conditions. VALUE: Nunn Bush is highly regarded as a premier footwear brand by providing the best value and style in men's footwear since 1912.