Burton Men's Portal Jacket - Small - True Black

The Burton Men's Portal Jacket is a mild weather jacket for Snowsports. This weatherproof shell was designed to keep you dry and comfortable during the shoulder seasons. Featuring Bluesign approved fabric and a Dryride waterproof membrane. Durable and protective when you need it, and packable enough to stow away when you don?t. Features of the Burton Men's Portal Jacket Technical rainwear with all the Features for shoulder season trips or peak season training. Critically Taped Seams Adjustable Fulltime Hood Hem Adjustment Regular Fit WATERPROOFING: Dryride 2-Layer Polyester Plain Weave Fabric [3,000MM, 3,000G] WARMTH: Living Lining Mapped Taffeta Adjustable Velcro Cuff Zippered Hand Warmer Pockets Patch-On Chest Pocket with Snap Closure Lifetime Warranty