Launch year: 1995. Top notes: Bergamot, Orange Blossom, Blackcurrant Flower, Darjeeling Tea, Water Lily, Muguet. Heart notes: Cardamom, Rose Wood, Pepper, Red Iris, Guaiac Wood. Base notes: Transparent Amber and Musk. Design house: Bvlgari. Scent name: Bvlgari Pour Homme. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 3.4 oz. Barcode: 783320831508. Bvlgari Mens Bvlgari Pour Homme EDT Spray 3.4 oz Fragrances 783320831508. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.