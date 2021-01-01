Columbia Men's Powder Lite Insulated Jacket, Medium, Blue

Fit & Design Active fit jacket Full-zip style adds customized protection when you need it Drawcord adjustable hem offers a personalized fit Elastic cuffs keeps water from sneaking in helping you stay dry Zippered hand pockets deliver secure storage Extended neck coverage provides additional protection against inclement weather Technology Omni-Heat® technology uses a thermal reflective material that bounces body heat back towards your body providing the ultimate lasting warmth Incorporates water-resistant fabric to help keep water off keeping you dry for all day comfort Additional Details ”28” center back length in smaller sizes ”31.5” center back length in medium sizes ”33” center back length in larger sizes