Nike Mens Nike Power Love Sport T-Shirt - Mens Black/Blue Size L

Show your love for sports and the iconic sportswear brand with the Nike Power Love Sport T-Shirt. Fabricated from mid-weight cotton, this athleisure piece features puff printed details on a Max 90 silhouette. The dropped shoulders, longer sleeves, and roomy fit through the body and hips give this silhouette a carefree, comfortable feel. Nike Power Love Sport T-Shirt features: Mid-weight cotton fabric feels soft and slightly textured. Puff print details add a textured feel to the top. Loose fit offers a relaxed and casual look. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.