Champion Men's Powerblend Script Graphic Hoodie, XL, Blue

With iconic branding, the classic Powerblend® Script Graphic Hoodie from Champion® will keep the dropping temperatures at bay with wider cuffs and waistband while a longer length offers extra coverage. FIT Better fit with slightly longer length Adjustable drawcord TECHNOLOGY Powerblend® reduces piling and shrinkage DESIGN Brushed inside enhances softness Wider ribbed cuffs and waistband Extra stitch detail reinforces seams Two-ply hood with contrast jersey lining Front kangaroo pocket Script logo on chest, C patch on cuff Additional Details A percentage of recycled fibers used in the fabric