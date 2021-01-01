From champion

Champion Men's Powerblend Script Graphic Hoodie, XL, Blue

$45.00 on sale
($50.00 save 10%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

With iconic branding, the classic Powerblend® Script Graphic Hoodie from Champion® will keep the dropping temperatures at bay with wider cuffs and waistband while a longer length offers extra coverage. FIT Better fit with slightly longer length Adjustable drawcord TECHNOLOGY Powerblend® reduces piling and shrinkage DESIGN Brushed inside enhances softness Wider ribbed cuffs and waistband Extra stitch detail reinforces seams Two-ply hood with contrast jersey lining Front kangaroo pocket Script logo on chest, C patch on cuff Additional Details A percentage of recycled fibers used in the fabric

