Rep the athletic spirit of Nike with the Nike Premium Essentials Tie-Dye T-Shirt. With a premium weight cotton jersey and Max 90 silhouette, this T-shirt ensures you stay wrapped in soft and cozy comfort all through the day. Featuring a custom tie-dye print inspired by the energetic vibes of sports and music, this T-shirt adds hyper-cool style to your rotation. Dropped shoulders and long sleeves provide a relaxed feel. Loose fit offers a roomy feel. 100% cotton. Imported.