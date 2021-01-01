Rawlings Men's Premium Plated Piped Baseball Pants, Medium, White

Premium performance in a pro-style design – The Rawlings® Men’s PRO150P Plated Piped Baseball Pants feature 150 cloth fabric with two-way stretch and moisture-wicking benefits for outstanding comfort and mobility on the diamond. Sleek 1/8” piping down the side seams gives this uniform pant a clean and professional look, while an internal gripper waist and two set-in back pockets ensure ultimate functionality. FEATURES: Plated, dual-layer 150 cloth woven fabric for durability and comfort Pro-Dri® moisture-managing fabric keeps athletes cool and dry Two-way stretch for unrestricted mobility Sleek 1/8” piping down the side seams Flat-lock stitching for chafe-free performance Gripper elastic waistband Zipper fly front Thick and durable belt loops Two set-in back pockets with tie-downs Premium, semi-relaxed fit Finished, non-elastic open hem legs Belt not included Sizes: S (28-30), M (32-34), L (36-38), XL (40-42), XXL (44-46) Inseam: 31" = S; 33" = M-L; 34" = XL-XXL Fabric: 100% polyester circular knit Style: PRO150P