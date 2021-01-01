From original penguin

Original Penguin Men's Pride Stripes Short Sleeves Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size XL, 100% Cotton

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Shor your pride in style with this short sleeve woven button up shirt from Original Penguin. This shirt features engineered rainbow stripes across the chest with a rainbow Pete logo. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Engineered Rainbow Strips Across The Chest Rainbow Pete Logo Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Pride Stripes Short Sleeves Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size XL, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com