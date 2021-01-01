Shor your pride in style with this short sleeve woven button up shirt from Original Penguin. This shirt features engineered rainbow stripes across the chest with a rainbow Pete logo. 100% Cotton Heritage Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Engineered Rainbow Strips Across The Chest Rainbow Pete Logo Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Pride Stripes Short Sleeves Shirt in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size XL, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear