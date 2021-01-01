Invicta Men's Pro Diver Watch China Movement Flame Fusion Crystal 22594

Add a sophisticated touch to any outfit with this shining stainless steel design from Invicta's Pro Diver collection. The two-tone bezel surrounding the matching blue chronograph dial creates a sleek appearance that will enhance any outfit for a day in the office or a night on the town, while the 100M water resistance makes it ready for any environment. Each piece comes with the manufacturer warranty. Series:Pro Diver,Movement:Quartz,Case Diameter (mm.):50,Case Thickness (mm.):14,Bezel Material:Ion Plated Stainless Steel.