FootJoy Men's Pro/SL Carbon Golf Shoes, White, 10 W US

Exceptional stability - a perimeter weighted outsole allows for extreme stability and added lightweight comfort Laser plus fit - The laser plus last offers a full rounded toe character, standard fit across forefoot and instep, with a slightly narrow heel. Thicker insole provides increased underfoot cushioning for enhanced comfort Performance Leather - chromoskin leather, developed by Pittards of england, is a supple, lightweight, durable and 100% waterproof leather Versatile traction - a one-piece outsole combining 2 blends of our fine tuned foam (ftf) for cushioning and stability, With a TPU molded sole for traction, creates an outsole that is perfect for on course performance with wear-to-the-course versatility Waterproof - FootJoy warrants that this golf shoe will be 100% Waterproof in normal use for two years (U.S. Warranty)