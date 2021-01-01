EvoShield Men's Pro Team BP Jacket, XL, Red

Get your reps inside the cage as you work towards warming up for first pitch by sporting the EvoShield® Men’s Pro Team BP Jacket. This quarter-zip jacket is designed with a polyester-spandex blend, providing a lightweight feel that doesn’t restrict your swinging motion, and features a locking drawcord in the bottom hem to maintain a perfect fit. Driven By Performance: Dual composition of polyester and spandex deliver a lightweight and flexible feel Strategic rib integration boasts maximum mobility during key movements Drawcord in the bottom hem adjusts and locks into place for a perfect fit Moisture-wicking fabric minimizes sweat accumulation to keep you dry 1/4-Zip neckline adjusts to your preferences Additional Details: Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1-year limited