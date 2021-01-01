Casio Men's Pro Trek Solar Powered Triple Sensor Watch, Black Resin Strap - PRG-600-1CR

From the Triple Sensor Version 3 PRO TREK lineup come new designs that are suitable for both outdoor and daily wear. This model feature big Arabic numeral hour markers along with bold stainless steel bezels. This high-contrast simple designs make it perfect for daily use in addition to outdoor wear. An STN LCD enhances readability. Dura-soft band and movable lug components add to a better fit and more comfort. Other features include Triple Sensor (bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, temperature), one-touch measurement button, Tough Solar, and more. This model pack highly fashionable designs with plenty of high-performance features.