Nike Men's Pro Vapor High Baseball Pants, XL, Gray

Cover every inch of the field as you dive and slide this season while wearing the Nike® Mens’ Pro Vapor High Baseball Pants. These tailored-fitted pants feature key articulations and are constructed of a lightweight knit fabric, allowing you to make quick bursts and changes in direction without feeling restricted. Athletic Fit and Feel: Tailored fit responds to your movements for minimal on-field distractions Lightweight knit fabric enhances breathability while improving thermo-regulation Silicone print along the interior waistband secures your jersey when tucked-in Key Performance Integrations: Strategic ventilation behind the knee accelerates airflow to keep your legs cool Double layered knee delivers key reinforcement when executing slides Forward facing side-seams minimize friction for added comfort Cuffed bottom utilizes gripper elastic to keep socks and stirrups upright and secure