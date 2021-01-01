The Burton Men's Profile Glove is an all-season glove for SnowBoarding. Enough mid-weight warmth without gouging your wallet, so your hands and fingers stay functional throughout the fun. The Dryride 2L fabric is waterproof to prevent anything wet from soaking through, plus blocks the wind. Snuggle into the Thermacore; Insulation and feel free to snap a pic at the top with the help of Screen Grab; touchscreen compatible fingertips. Features of the Burton Men's Profile Glove New Screen Grab Tough grip Palm for Total Touch screen Control Brushed Microfiber Fixed Lining Ergonomic Pre-Curved Fit