Under Armour Men's Project Rock Charged Cotton Fleece Joggers, XXL, Black/Halo Gray

Match these joggers with the Project Rock Charged Cotton Fleece Hoodie to show off your striking sense of style or wear by themselves to power through your workout. These Under Armour Project Rock joggers are designed with a quick drying Charged Cotton fleece and a classic tapered leg keeping your determination and focus all on your workout. Fit and Design: Loose fit joggers for versatile wear Brushed interior for long-lasting warmth Encased elastic waistband with drawcord on exterior Zippered hand pockets for secure storage Half-back elastic cuffs for improved feel Classic tapered leg design Technology: Quick drying Charged Cotton® fleece for comfort Additional Details: Inseam: 31 in. Recommended care: Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors and tumble dry low Do not bleach, iron, dry clean, or use softeners