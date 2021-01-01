Antigua Men's Providence Friars Tribute Performance Black Polo, Large

Stay comfortable out on the course with a classic Friars style in the Antigua® Men’s Providence Friars Tribute Performance Polo. Classic Collegiate Style Short sleeve, performance polo Flat knit collar with three-button placket Open sleeves Standard fit Style and Team Spirit Providence graphic screen-printed at left chest Antigua® branding at right sleeve Technology Desert Dry™ Xtra-Lite D²XL technology for moisture management Additional Details Machine washable Officially licensed collegiate product