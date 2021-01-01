Nimbus Mens Providence Windproof Waterproof Jacket (Navy) - 4XL - Also in: S, XXL, XL, L, 3XL, M

Medium short and slightly fitted jacket. - Waterproof reverse YKK main zipper combined with a horizontal high gloss zipper on the upper left arm, and semi covered zippers at the side pockets. - Wind and water repellent PU coating on the backside. - Mobile phone pocket. - Music/MP3 pocket. - Adjustable closure at sleeve. - Inside cuffs. - Inside articulated elbow. - Inside pockets. - Ventilation under arms. - Adjustable at lower waist. - Zipper in lining for decoration. - Size S - 36/38", M - 38/40", L - 40/42", XL - 43/45", XXL - 46/47". - Fabric 100% nylon Lining: fine gauge mesh in 100% polyester Weight 700g. - Gender: Men