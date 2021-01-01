Danner Men's Pub Garden 6'' Waterproof Hiking Boots, Brown

With a do-it-all attitude, the Danner® Men's Pub Garden waterproof boots pair casual, everyday style with durable, rugged features to follow your every footstep. These mid-cut leather boots feature a waterproof membrane, non-slip outsoles and clean, modern styling to keep you looking fresh from your morning stroll with the dog to evening drinks with friends. WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Danner® Dry waterproof protection keeps feet dry DESIGN: Durable leather upper Two lace options Bi-Fit stability board for underfoot comfort, reduced weight and added forefoot flex IN-SHOE COMFORT: Cushioning open-cell OrthoLite® footbed Lightweight PU midsole DURABILITY & TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant Danner® Pub Garden outsole ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Fit: DPDX2 last features a low profile suited for the trail or city Height: 6'' Weight: 40 oz per pair 12-month manufacturer's warranty