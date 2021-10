First released in the 1970's, our original Q Timex gave a new generation a modern watch with quartz technology. A natural evolution of our much-loved Q Timex 1979 reissue watch, this adds new color to the iconic features of the original a rotating bezel, woven stainless-steel bracelet, functional battery hatch and domed acrylic crystal. It's everything you already loved, and then some. Style #TW2U62000ZV