Oil & Slip resistant: outsole provides superior traction on wet and greasy surfaces B.A.M. (Balance Active Movement) Memory Foam insole: provides 24 hour comfort Comfort Midsole: molded EVA midsole provides maximum support Water & Stain Resistant: All Shield water resistant hydrophobic spray that is applied to the surface of the shoe to provide stain and water resistance Odor resistant Lining: Agion treated breathable linings reduce odor, keeping the product fresh for an extended time