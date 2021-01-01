Layer up and look sharp in this Original Penguin quarter zip golf jacket. Dobby fabrication weaves in a subtle geometric pattern, while a color block chest adds character. Stretch in the fabric keeps the golf pullover comfortable, so you can swing without hesitation. For days on the cooler side, a mock neck and side pockets offer protection from the wind. 91% Polyester / 9% Elastane Dobby Fabrication Is Characterized By Miniature Geometric Patterns Woven Into Fabric Mock Neck Long Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Quarter Zip Color Block Golf Jacket in Black Iris Blue, Size Large, Polyester/Elastane | Munsingwear