From ferrari

Ferrari Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 22 (Model: 0830835)

$132.71 on sale
($150.00 save 12%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

SOPHISTICATED WORE: Unafraid of making a statement, the sleek and versatile Grand Tour collection features a refined, understated-sport design that incorporates subtle elements of Scuderia Ferrari’s sport-luxe DNA. This 3-hand watch features a 44mm stainless-steel case topped with a multi-faceted bezel in contrasting brushed and polished finishes. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's Grand Tour, 44 mm stainless steel case, blue dial with a stainless steel bracelet. QUARTZ ACCURACY: Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR: Scuderia Ferrari offers a 2-year limited against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com