Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 22 (Model: 1791881)

VERSATILE AND CONTEMPORARY: A 44mm case with slim bezel and brushed curved dial with textured sub-eyes and iconic Tommy Hilfiger tipped hands. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's stainless steel case and mesh bracelet, blue dial with Roman index, QUARTZ MULTIFUNCTION: A battery-powered watch that sends energy through a quartz crystal. It is built into three separate dials for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. CARING FOR YOUR TIMEPIECE: Your Tommy Hilfiger watch has been developed with meticulous attention to quality, function and detail. A maintenance interval of 3 to 5 years is recommended, in addition to any required battery replacement. Never open the watch yourself.