Ferrari Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 25 (Model: 0830854)

START YOUR ENGINE: A timepiece that fails to go unnoticed, the Pista collection embodies the high-energy thrill of motorsport with a dynamic dial design, punctuated with carbon-fiber texture. Its 44mm case is complete with an etched bezel, pushers and crown protection for added sport. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's Pista Dual Track, stainless steel case and link bracelet, black dial with index. QUARTZ MULTIFUNCTION: It’s a battery-powered watch that sends energy through a quartz crystal. Is typically built into three separate dials for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR: Scuderia Ferrari offers a 2-year limited against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.