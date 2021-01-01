From ferrari

Ferrari Men's Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap, Silver, 25 (Model: 0830854)

$140.90 on sale
($175.00 save 19%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

START YOUR ENGINE: A timepiece that fails to go unnoticed, the Pista collection embodies the high-energy thrill of motorsport with a dynamic dial design, punctuated with carbon-fiber texture. Its 44mm case is complete with an etched bezel, pushers and crown protection for added sport. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's Pista Dual Track, stainless steel case and link bracelet, black dial with index. QUARTZ MULTIFUNCTION: It’s a battery-powered watch that sends energy through a quartz crystal. Is typically built into three separate dials for the day of the week, date of the month and 24-hour time. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR: Scuderia Ferrari offers a 2-year limited against defects in materials and workmanship that prevent the watch from functioning properly under normal use. Only purchases from an authorized retailer are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com