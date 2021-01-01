Irish Setter Men's Ramsey 2.0 11'' Pull-On Waterproof Aluminum Toe Work Boots, Brown

Built with top-notch materials and waterproofing technology, the Irish Setter® Men's Ramsey 2.0 pull-on work boots boast a waterproof membrane to keep feet dry, an aluminum safety toe impact protection and a slip-resistant outsole for sure footing, making them suitable for workers in construction and the trades to just slip on and go. SAFETY: Aluminum toe meets ASTM F2413-11, M/I/75/C/75, EH standards WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: UltraDry™ waterproofing system keeps feet dry DESIGN: Pull-on design USA-made, full-grain waterproof Trout Brook leather upper Combat Super Knit lining Non-metallic shank Heel-molded counter Direct attach welt construction IN-SHOE COMFORT: Removable polyurethane with added foam footbed Lightweight EnerG high-rebound material provides athletic performance and a reinvigorated step DURABILITY & TRACTION: Armatec™ XT toe is 10 times more abrasion resistant than leather Oil-, gas- and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber-PU Comfort Trek outsole ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Height: 11'' Last: 702-3E-2 Six-month warranty