Wolverine Men's Rancher Wellington Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots, Black

For an easy on, easy off boot choose the Wolverine® Men's Rancher Wellington waterproof steel toe work boots. This classic steel toe boot features waterproof full-grain leather and a heavy duty canvas upper to lock out moisture and maximize durability. A removable cushioned footbed delivers comfort, while the cement construction is easier to break-in and provides greater flexibility. Complete with a slip-resistant, dual density, rubber and compression molded outsole that keeps you sure footed while you’re on the go. FEATURES: Waterproof Plus membrane keeps feet dry Waterproof full-grain leather and heavy duty canvas upper lock out moisture and maximize durability Moisture wicking mesh lining keeps feet dry and comfortable Removable full cushioned footbed delivers comfort Slip-resistant, dual density rubber and compression molded outsole delivers reliable traction Steel shank provides a rigid, supportive fit Cement construction requires a shorter break-in time with greater flexibility Steel toe rated ASTM F2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH