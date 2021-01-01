Scarpa Men's Rapid Shoe - 46 - Blue/Acid Lime

The Scarpa Men's Rapid Shoe is a Hybrid shoe for hitting the trail. Comfortable and lightweight, it is much like a running shoe to your dogs. I mean your feet. The beauty of it is it is also part trail hiking shoe. The traction you need, with a suede and fabric Upper that breathes. A rubber rand at the toe deters the dirt and stones you meet on the trails while the collapsible heel allows you to kick back when camped for the night. Features of the Scarpa Men's Rapid Shoe Suede and fabric Upper balances weight savings with durability Rubber toe rand for extra protection Packable heel design with convertible clip loop Running inspired Midsole and Outsole for lightweight comfort and traction