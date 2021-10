The classic tee, a staple of every man's wardrobe, be it worn on its own or layered under your favourite sweater or cardigan. Ours is re-invented in 100% cotton deadstock fabric, with an oversized patch pocket with contrast top stitching and side split. Crew neck opening Short sleeve. Side split at hem Oversized feature pocket with cream twin stitch edge. Pre-washed 100% cotton deadstock fabric Machine wash at 30℃ Cool iron Men's Recycled Grey Cotton 100% T-Shirt Small Cut & Pin