Simple and sophisticated, the Cannes Boxer Brief is distinguished by its minimalist design. This comfortable everyday underwear has a formal look thanks to a sleek, non-branded waistband. Suits will benefit from its clean styling and superb fit that allow it to remain discreet beneath tailored trousers. Maxibillion's Modal Micro Air fabric maximises breathability for freshness throughout the day. Lightweight and breathable, this fabric keeps you cool and dry. Naturally moisture-wicking for extended freshness. Botanic beechwood fibres make them three times softer than standard cotton, for exceptional comfort. These self-reproducing trees make for an entirely sustainable resource and eco-friendly production. Its super-soft waistband is covered in an additional layer of fabric for optimal comfort. High-stretch and flexible so it doesn't imprint skin. Fabric: 93% Modal Micro Air, 7% Elastane. Machine wash at 30C with similar colours, do not iron, do not tumble dry, do not bleach, do not dry clean. Men's Recycled Black Cotton Cannes Modal Micro Air Boxer Brief Coal Small Maxibillion