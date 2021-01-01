The Geneva Boxer Brief has been specially developed for everyday use. Its classic shape is suitable for wear beneath a variety of trouser styles while maintaining a discreet, supremely comfortable fit. Maxibillion's Modal Micro Air fabric maximises breathability for freshness throughout the day. Lightweight and breathable, this fabric keeps you cool and dry. Naturally moisture-wicking for extended freshness. Botanic beechwood fibres make them three times softer than standard cotton, for exceptional comfort. These self-reproducing trees make for an entirely sustainable resource and eco-friendly production. Its engineered signature waistband is developed for optimal comfort. High-stretch and flexible so it doesn't imprint skin. Soft for a frictionless feel, while ensuring a secure fit. Fabric: 93% Modal Micro Air, 7% Elastane. Machine wash at 30C with similar colours, do not iron, do not tumble dry, do not bleach, do not dry clean. Men's Recycled Blue Cotton Geneva Modal Micro Air Boxer Brief Midnight XL Maxibillion