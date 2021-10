Make space in your wardrobe for our super soft tees made of 100% GOTS certified Organic Cotton. Featuring short sleeves and a round neckline. Relaxed and comfortable fit with a classic staple design for every occasion! GOTS Certified Product Made from 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan Men's Recycled White Cotton Kin Crest Tee Large KOMODO