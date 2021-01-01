The MAMANUCA linen popover shirt is the summer outfit essential made from premium quality linen. We love it as a unique casual style, dressier than a polo shirt but more relaxed than your average button-down. Its half-button provides a very fresh look. Due to the lack of stretch in a linen garment, the body is cut a little looser to make it easier to put on and take off. This looser fit gives the popover a more casual, relaxed look. The MAMANUCA is super washed to have that cool and relaxed look. It's handmade in Portugal with our signature two pieces cutaway collar. Linen is an eco-material with a lower environmental impact. It's a natural and durable fiber which requires less water and pesticides to grow than cotton. It's also anti-cling and anti-static. 100% Linen, an eco-material. Machine wash at 40°C, Do not bleach, Iron at medium temperature, Dry clean, Do not tumble dry. Men's Recycled White Cotton Mamanuca Linen Popover Shirt XL Panareha