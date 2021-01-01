The rubik's Cube made in the color Black. Handmade with craftsmanship combined with a passion for fashion. Both the front and back print are printed with eco-friendly ink and thus good for the environment and the world. For this collection, we have collaborated with a company in Groningen(NL) that still makes clothes by hand in an authentic way. They work exclusively with refugees who have had to leave their country because it was no longer safe to do so, and offer them the chance to continue their careers as clothing makers in the Netherlands. T-shirt has a relaxed fit. All of this clothing is made from the finest and highest quality organic cotton there is (92 % organic cotton - 220 Gram/m2 & 8 % elastan). Made under fair labor rights The highest quality organic cotton(100%), 220 gram/m2 Handmade in Groningen, The Netherlands Centerfoldlabel from recycled polyester at waist Relaxed fit, just take your normal size Machine wash inside out at 30º / do not tumble dry / iron inside out Men's Recycled Black Cotton The Rubik's Cube Organic Short Sleeve T-Shirt Medium Llocals