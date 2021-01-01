This sophisticated shirt will take you from dusk till dawn. The WATAMU linen shirt ensure you'll blend in with the dark on a hot summer night. Linen shirts are the ultimate summer garment. They're light, moisture-wicking and they lend a touch of sophistication to summer, remaining unrivalled for maintaining comfort. The WATAMU is made from the best breathable Italian linen from Albini 1846 and super washed to have that cool and relaxed look. It comes in our summer fit, developed in between the slim and the classic fit and it's handmade in Portugal with our signature two pieces cutaway collar with removable stays. Linen is an eco-material with a lower environmental impact. It's a natural and durable fibre which requires less water and pesticides to grow than cotton. 100% Linen. Machine wash at 30°C, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, iron low temperature. Men's Recycled White Cotton Watamu Floral Linen Shirt - Navy XXL Panareha