The PHUKET is the coolest striped 100% linen men's shirt you can find. Look no further for the ideal summer shirt. Linen shirts are light, moisture-wicking and they lend a touch of sophistication to summer, remaining unrivaled for maintaining comfort. The PHUKET has a cool and relaxed look that can be worn on all occasions. It comes in our summer fit, developed in between the slim and the classic fit, which guarantees the comfort you want on a summer shirt. It's handmade in Portugal with our signature two pieces cutaway collar with removable stays so you can choose between a more or less stiff collar. Linen is an eco-material with a lower environmental impact. It's a natural and durable fiber which requires less water and pesticides to grow than cotton. 100% Linen. Machine wash at 30°C, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, iron low temperature. Men's Recycled Light Blue Cotton Phuket Stripes Linen Shirt Large Panareha