Made from 55% Organic Linen & 45% Lenzing Modal 30º Eco Machine Wash Vegan A tropical change to our DINGWALLS Shirt with this Bali-inspired summer print perfect if you are on the lookout for a staple piece to make your outfit POP. This versatile button-up is made from light-weight Organic Linen and Modal blend to keep you cool during the summer days whether you are chilling by the beach or walking around town. Not only, the buttons are fully biodegradable! KOMODO Recommends Ideal for pairing up with our BOBBY Shorts for a matching stylish set. 30º Eco Machine Wash Men's Recycled Black Linen Dingwalls Shirt Bali - Dark XL KOMODO