The CRAB cargo shorts make you ready for any summer adventure, with its stylish six pocket design. We made them in a special breathable high-quality cotton twill with a very soft touch lived feeling, but strong enough to support most of the situations. They feature a zipper fly fastening and belt loops and they are finished with a Panareha logo patch above the back pocket. They have a classic relaxed fit featuring two patch pockets at back, two front slash pockets, and two side leg cargo pockets that offer up added storage space for the essentials, finished with flap closures to keep your goods secure. Garment dyed for a laid-back look with a worn-in feel, these cargo-styled shorts are the epitome of stylish utility. 100% Cotton. Machine wash at 40°C, do not bleach, do not tumble dry, iron medium, do not dry clean. Men's Recycled Natural Cotton Crab Cargo Shorts Beige 32in Panareha