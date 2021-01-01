These aviator sunglasses designed with a sleek black metal frame and upgraded with luxurious ebony wood temples take a classic style and bring it to a whole new level. Featuring dark grey lenses, these versatile sunglasses are a timeless staple accessory for your wardrobe that will be sure to offer the needed protection from the sun's UV rays. The Aspen Gold sunglasses are equipped with Polarized lenses to eliminate reflective glare and enhance contrast, delivering superior visual clarity and comfort. FEATURES Material: Ebony Wood & Black Metal Hinges: Stainless Steel Spring Hinges Protection: Water & Sweat Resistant Includes: Recycled Linen Pouch and Micro-Fibre cloth Warranty: 12 Month Warranty LENSES Lens Colour: Dark Grey Type: TAC Polarized Lens Protection: 100% UVA/UVB - Polarized Men's Recycled Black Stainless Steel Leo Sunglasses Kraywoods