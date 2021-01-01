SHOREDITCH JACKET - RED CHECK We decided to add something a bit more casual to the Wear London range, so we came up with the Shoreditch Jacket. This is a more boxy fit than our other products and is ideal for those looking for a streetwear look. Constructed using a mid-weight wool fabric with a red lumberjack check design, from our selected mill in Prato, Italy. Made in the UK Body - 60% wool / 40% polyester Lining - 100% polyester Professional dry clean Men's Recycled Red Wool Shoitch Jacket - Check Medium Wear London